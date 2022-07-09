Austin Robert Taylor (From: Anderson Co. Detention Center)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Anderson County Deputy Sheriff was terminated Friday morning following an arrest on DUI charges.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy, identified as Austin Taylor, was not on-duty when the incident took place.

South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed that a trooper pulled over Taylor’s vehicle near the corner of Welcome and Hembree roads.

Taylor was arrested and charged with DUI and open container, according to the highway patrol.

Taylor was booked into the Anderson County Detention Center and later released.