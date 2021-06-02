SC father faces charges after toddler dies, tests positive for fentanyl

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood Police Department said a father has been charged more than a month after his 18-month-old daughter died.

On April 28, Zy’twan Childs, 21, of Greenwood, had been sleeping next to his daughter when he woke to find she was not breathing or conscious, police said.

The toddler was taken to the Emergency Care Center at Self Regional Heathcare where medical staff attempted to revive the child. Police said officers responded to the hospital for the suspicious death.

After further investigation, detectives found approximately 50 blue pills, which tested positive for fentanyl, on a nightstand in the bedroom where they had been sleeping. The cause of the toddler’s death was determined to be a lethal dose of fentanyl, police said.

Childs was arrested and charged with homicide by child abuse and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.