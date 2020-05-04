SC governor lifts ‘home or work’ order, allows outdoor restaurant dining with restrictions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – Starting Monday, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s “home or work” order will be voluntary and restaurants can open to outdoor dining with restrictions.

McMaster announced Friday he would make the order voluntary and reopen outdoor restaurant dining.

In March, McMaster closed dine-in service and limited restaurants to delivery or take out to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The state’s “home or work” order was first issued by the governor on April 6.

McMaster issued several guidelines for restaurants as they reopen dining, including:

tables, chairs, and seats should be cleaned/sanitized after every customer

Space tables a minimum of 8 feet from each other (measured from all edges of the table)

Limit table groups to eight (8) individuals

Eliminate gatherings in the building when entering or exiting outdoor seating area

Maintain strict social/physical distancing guidelines

Open areas and temporary tents must have all sides of the tent open. The following conditions are required:

Space tables a minimum of 8 feet from each other (measured from all edges of the table)

Limit table groups to eight (8) individuals;

State approved fire extinguisher within 75 feet of tent area

Minimum 7-foot, 6-inch headroom (ceiling height)

See the full list guidelines for outdoor dining at restaurants here.

Also on Friday, McMaster announced that for hotels and short-term rentals, people from hot spots in the country are no longer banned, effective immediately. The hot spots include New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey. The 14-day quarantine order for visitors from those states was lifted as well.

McMaster hasn’t yet made decisions about dine-in service, spectator sports, hair salons, theaters, concerts, and other items still banned.

On April 22, McMaster announced schools in the state would remain closed for the remainder of the school year.

