SC governor orders mandatory evacuation of state’s entire coast

Beach erosion and damage to fencing/palm trees on the Isle of Palms Sunday morning. WCBD photo

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP/WSPA) — South Carolina’s governor has ordered a mandatory evacuation of his state’s entire coast as Hurricane Dorian threatens.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s order goes into effect at noon Monday, when state troopers will begin reversing lanes so that people can all head inland on major coastal highways.

The order covers nearly 1 million people, many of whom are evacuating for the fourth time in four years.

McMaster says he knows some people won’t be happy having to leave their home. But he says “we believe we can keep everyone alive.”

The National Hurricane Center forecasts the center of Dorian is to stay off shore while paralleling the South Carolina coast starting Wednesday afternoon. But a small error in the forecast could send the eye and strongest winds into the state.

The SC DOT Call Center has been activated to provide road information at 855-467-2368.

Lane reversals on U.S. 278 and Interstate 26 will begin at noon on Monday to allow people to evacuate.

I-26 will have all lanes westbound between Charleston and Columbia.

All state government offices and schools in Jasper, Beaufort, Colleton, Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Georgetown, and Horry Counties will be closed beginning Tuesday.

Decisions on schools and government offices in the Midlands will be made when and if necessary, according to the governor.

The evacuations are for the following zones/counties:

Jasper County – Zone A

Beaufort County – All

Colleton County – Zone A, B

Charleston County – All

Berkeley County – Zone B, G

Dorchester County – Zone D

Georgetown County – Zone A

Horry County – Zone A

