SC hemp processing plant worker has armed pulled into conveyor belt

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – An employee was taken to a hospital after suffering an injury Monday night at a Darlington County hemp processing plant.

Officers responded to Specialty Oil Extractors, LLC around 10 p.m. Monday for an incident involving an employee, according to a report from the Darlington Police Department.

When approaching the employee, police noticed him sitting in a chair and holding his left arm with his shirt sleeve “dripping what appeared to be blood.”

Officers applied a tourniquet to try and stop the bleeding before EMS crews arrived. The employee was transported to MUSC in Florence.

Officers were told the employee was trying to adjust a conveyor belt, when his arm was pulled into the machine.

According to DHEC, Specialty Oil Extractors, LLC is a hemp processing plant.

No information on the condition of the employee is available.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now