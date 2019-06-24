SC investigators looking for possible fake uber driver after two women get into the wrong car

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a possible fake uber driver after two women got into the wrong car but escaped harm.

The women told investigators they had arranged for an Uber ride from Reilley’s Plaza on Hilton Head Island just after midnight on Friday and waited outside for the driver to arrive.

While the women were waiting for their Uber driver, a man drove up in a dark-colored SUV. Although the women were aware that the driver of the SUV was not the Uber driver they requested, they thought they saw an Uber sign on his windshield, so they got into the SUV and asked the driver for a ride to their south end vacation rental unit.

The women advised that when the man drove onto Mitchellville Road, they realized the area did not look familiar and felt that something was wrong.



The women told deputies they got out of the car and the man followed them. The driver took off after he realized that one of them called 9-11. Deputies responded and arrived within minutes of the call, but did not locate the SUV or its driver.



The women said the man had a dark complexion and was possibly Hispanic or Indian. He is approximately 5’03” tall, medium build with dark hair.

The women could only describe the SUV as black or dark colored with three rows of seats, similar to a Chevrolet Suburban.

Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking to locate and interview the driver. Anyone who may have seen the man driving a black or dark-colored SUV through Reilley’s Plaza or who may know his identity is asked to contact Sergeant Seth Reynells at 843-255-3709.



