SC island police warn golf cart drivers after dog is dragged from vehicle

PAWLEYS ISLAND, N.C. (WNCN) — Police on a South Carolina island are warning golf cart drivers after a graphic video shows a dog being dragged by one of the vehicles recently.

Police from Pawleys Island, which is south of Myrtle Beach, posted the video on social media late Monday morning.

The video shows a golf cart traveling along a yellow-striped road and leashed dog appears to fall from the cart.

The driver of the cart then kept going for several feet as the dog is first dragged on the side of the cart and then behind it. The driver finally pulled off the road.

“Golf carts can be dangerous if not operated in a safe manner,” police said along with the video.

It’s unclear how the dog fell, but Pawleys Island police hinted it might be because the dog was in the driver’s lap.

“Please do not drive with children or pets in your lap. It is difficult to maintain control of the steering wheel & your passenger at the same time,” the statement from police said.

Police said the dog was not “seriously injured.”

Golf carts are prolific in South Carolina beach communities, but there are rules drivers must follow.

Golf carts must stay on secondary roads with no more than a 35 mph speed limit.

Other regulations state the driver must have a permit from the DMV as well as liability insurance. Golf carts must be driven by licensed drivers, and they should only be driven during daylight hours.

