SC judges hold pop-up divorce court to help clear backlog of cases

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Judges from the Spartanburg County Family Court held a pop-up divorce court event Monday morning at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium.

Three judges finalized more than 100 divorce cases that were in the late stages or filings by people without an attorney. This “Pro Se Day” event unclogged dockets, cleared a backlog of cases and granted residents closure ahead of the holiday season.

Tuesday’s event was the first Pro Se Day in Spartanburg county. Each judge presided over 10 divorce cases per hour and finalized each divorce.

Judges prepared files filled with paperwork and scripts for both parties and confirmed that the proper witnesses were in attendance.

“We have all the paperwork ready for them. We can move a lot of divorces today — which ultimately helps the citizens of Spartanburg county because they’re able to change their legal status before the holiday,” Spartanburg County Clerk of Court Amy Cox said.

Cox said this is a big step that will allow people to move on with their lives this holiday season.

“When you’re waiting for a divorce — it holds up your life. You can’t move on to a new relationship. You can’t get a will done. It really holds up your life. Changing your legal status is very important. There’s somebody’s life on the other end of that file. Every file holds somebody’s life,” Cox said.

Cox said if you’re in a situation where you need to go through a pro se divorce, visit SCCOURTS.org to fill out the proper paperwork needed to speed up the process.