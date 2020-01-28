SC lawmaker wants to pay people to kill coyotes

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A lawmaker in South Carolina wants the Department of Natural Resources to pay people to kill coyotes.

State Senator Stephen Goldfinch, who represents Georgetown, introduced a bill that puts a $75 bounty on lawfully taken adult coyotes.

He feels the South Carolina Department of Revenue does think humans can impact coyote numbers and he ‘disagrees completely’.

“We do everything we can to protect native species in SC and we do everything we can to try to wipe out invasive species in SC. Coyotes shouldn’t be any different and I don’t know why DNR wants to treat them any different,” said Sen. Goldfinch.

Goldfinch argues his bills have not advanced in part because they are not many outdoorsmen in the General Assembly.

“I’ve done lot of things with coyotes. I’ve tried to open up the season for trapping them year-round. I’ve tried to put bounties on them. I think anything we can do to depress the coyote population is good for us and good for the SC native species.”