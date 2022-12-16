GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The man responsible for stealing a Santa statue from outside Bonjour Main, a restaurant in downtown Greenville, apologized to the business’ owner Thursday and promised to rectify his choice.

“I’m sorry. Really sorry,” the man, whose name is Melvin said. “I know saying sorry doesn’t do anything, but I promise I’ll do better.”

On Dec. 11, a camera inside Bonjour Main caught on camera the moment Melvin stole Santa.

Melvin said the theft came after a night out on the town celebrating a friend’s birthday. He said he had been drinking.

“Just wasn’t thinking,” he said. “I was like, ‘That’s cool. Wish I had it.'”

Less than 24 hours later and sober, Melvin realized his mistake and returned Santa back to Bonjour Main.

On Thursday, he returned to the restaurant to apologize. He brought a dozen roses to say sorry to owner Mayra Gallo.

Gallo told Melvin that she would not press charges as long as his apology was genuine. As part of the apology, she told him he would have to confess on camera with 7News.

“I’ll do anything I can to make things right, pay for any damages, fix anything I can, work for free,” he said. “I’ll literally do anything to resolve this situation in the most positive way possible.”

Gallo said she would not press charges but would take Melvin up on his offer to help around the restaurant.