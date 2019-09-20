SC man accused of trying to pay 10-year-old for sex

EFFINGHAM, S.C. (WBTW) – A South Carolina man has been charged and is accused of trying to pay a 10-year-old for sex.

Jimmy McKnight, 61, of Sellers Road in Effingham, was arrested by Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigators on Wednesday, according to FCSO Major Michael Nunn. McKnight is accused of soliciting a 10-year-old to have sex with him for money “on or about July 14, 2019.”

McKnight was booked into the Florence County Detention Center around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, according to booking records. He is charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor.

McKnight was released on Thursday on a $10,000 surety bond, Nunn said.

Jimmy McKnight. (Courtesy of the Florence County Detention Center via WBTW)

