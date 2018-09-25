SC man arrested for choking woman with belt, kidnapping her, child

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Liddarrell D. Cheeks. (Courtesy of the Spartanburg County Detention Center via WSPA)

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) - A South Carolina man is behind bars on several charges. He is accused of choking a woman with a belt before kidnapping her, among other crimes.

Liddarrell D. Cheeks, 24, is charged with first-degree domestic violence, two counts of kidnapping, traffic and property crimes, according to jail records.

A Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office reports says a woman told officers that an argument with Cheeks turned violent on July 16.

The victim said Cheeks choked her with a belt. The victim's daughter was home at the time, and the victim said Cheeks forced both of them into a vehicle before speeding around Spartanburg.

They stopped at the Hotspot on E. Henry Street where the victim went inside to use the bathroom. She said Cheeks followed her inside thinking she would call police and threatened her if she called for help or didn't leave with him, the report says.

The victim said they continued driving around Spartanburg before Cheeks visited the apartment of a woman who he has children with. While Cheeks was inside the apartment, the victim stated she got her daughter out of the vehicle and they walked up the street to call 911.

Deputies were unable to speak with Cheeks that night.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 9, deputies received information that he was at Club Icon on Southport Road.

An officer attempted to stop Cheeks’ vehicle after he left the club, but he fled.

A report says the chase reached speeds of about 90 miles per hour.

Cheeks made turns on several roads before eventually bailing out of his vehicle at El Camino Real and led the officer on a foot chase - jumping two fences and disappearing into brush behind some houses.

Cheeks was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on Saturday and remains in custody, according to jail records.