GREAT FALLS, S.C. (WJZY) – A man was arrested on Feb. 14 after being linked to dogfighting in Chester County, South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Arrest warrants said Mincey Jr. owned a male pit bull mix ‘for the purposes of fighting or baiting.’

Authorities searched Mincey Jr.’s home and found evidence consistent with dog fighting, which included some of the following:

Dogs with scarring

Treadmills for conditioning

Hidden carpeting with blood on it

Items designed as spring poles and flirt poles

At-home medications

Burton Mincey Jr., 52, was booked at the Chester County Detention Center and charged with:

15 counts of dogfighting

Seven counts of misdemeanor ill-treatment of animals

Four counts of felony ill-treatment of animals