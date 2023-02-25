GREAT FALLS, S.C. (WJZY) – A man was arrested on Feb. 14 after being linked to dogfighting in Chester County, South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
Arrest warrants said Mincey Jr. owned a male pit bull mix ‘for the purposes of fighting or baiting.’
Authorities searched Mincey Jr.’s home and found evidence consistent with dog fighting, which included some of the following:
- Dogs with scarring
- Treadmills for conditioning
- Hidden carpeting with blood on it
- Items designed as spring poles and flirt poles
- At-home medications
Burton Mincey Jr., 52, was booked at the Chester County Detention Center and charged with:
- 15 counts of dogfighting
- Seven counts of misdemeanor ill-treatment of animals
- Four counts of felony ill-treatment of animals