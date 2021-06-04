SC man charged with killing 21-year-old man, setting ex-girlfriend’s house on fire

ENOREE, S.C. (WSPA) – A South Carolina man has been charged with murder and arson stemming from multiple incidents dating back to February in Spartanburg County.

Timothy McKinney, 35, of Enoree has been charged with murder in connection to a body that was found in a ditch on Parker Road Monday night.

Spartanburg County sheriff’s deputies responded to Parker Road to assist the fire department with a fire in a wooded area.

Neighbors who called 911 said the body was on fire when they found it.

“I thought someone had set the woods on fire so I got my neighbor beside me and we went down there and we saw it,” Gayle Trammell said. “We thought it was a mannequin to start with. But when I started seeing the other stuff, I knowed it was human.”

The body was identified by the coroner as 21-year-old Travis Scott McCall, Jr. of Enoree, which is south of Spartanburg.

McKinney is also charged with arson after he set his ex-girlfriend’s house on Buncombe Street on fire in February, according to the sheriff’s office.

He remains in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

The investigation into Thursday’s house fire on Reeves Steet remains under investigation with no confirmed connection to McKinney.