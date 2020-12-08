SC man convicted of attempted murder after shooting at woman who threw melon at his car

CHESTER, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man who says he fired a gun at another driver four years ago when she threw a melon at his car was convicted for attempted murder.
The Herald reports a jury found 67-year-old Richard F. Dixon guilty of that charge and malicious damage to property Thursday.
Prosecutor Candice Lively says the victim has denied throwing the melon during the November 2016 incident on Interstate 77.
She says Dixon had intended to kill the woman when he struck her car. But his attorney says his client only fired in self defense after the victim tried to block the car.
Dixon will serve 18 months in prison plus three years of probation.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Texas attorney general files suits in 4 battleground states claiming unconstitutional changes to election laws
- NC Air Force veteran says winning half of $423,684 Cash 5 jackpot feels ‘surreal’
- Pres. Trump to sign order to prioritize Americans in US vaccine distribution
- CBS 17 Job Alert – Lyneer Staffing and ProLogistix are hiring
- Mt. Everest is even higher than past measurements, say China, Nepal
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now