SC man drowns in lake after jumping from bridge to avoid train

Around the South

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Pickens County Coroner has identified a man who drowned after officials said he jumped from a bridge into Lake Hartwell to avoid a train.

According to the Pickens County Coroner’s Office, 28-year-old Joshua Corey Savage was walking on the train trestle Friday morning from Seneca to Central when he jumped into the water as a train approached.

Witnesses told investigators that Savage had been yelling for help after jumping into the water.

Oconee County Emergency Services Director Scott Krein said someone reported seeing a person going under water at about 7:45 a.m. Friday. 

Savage’s body was found Saturday afternoon after more than a day of searching.

The death is being investigated by the Pickens County Coroner’s Office and the Clemson Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories