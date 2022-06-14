GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A Greenville, South Carolina, man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for kidnapping a woman in Spartanburg, South Carolina, in 2019.

Jerry Cecil Edwards, 63, was found guilty of kidnapping and carjacking in a two-day jury trial.

The solicitor’s office said Edwards approached a woman on June 11, 2019, around 1 a.m. in the parking lot of a QuikTrip on West Main Street asking for a ride to Walmart.

The woman offered him a ride to another location after telling him that Walmart was closed.

After she drove him to Clinton Street, Edwards demanded money and took her car keys.

He then threatened to hit her on the head with a brick unless she undressed and got into the trunk of her car, according to the solicitor’s office.

After Edwards drove her car to Short Allen Street, the victim was able to pull the trunk release and run to a nearby home for help.

Edwards was arrested hours later in Greenville with the victim’s car, purse, cell phone and credit cards.

“This situation could have been a lot worse if the courageous woman had not run for help when she did,” Solicitor Barry Barnette said. “Her actions were a lifesaver.”

Edwards was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The solicitor said Edwards had numerous previous convictions for burglary, kidnapping, robbery and assault and battery, contributing to the life sentence.