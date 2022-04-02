SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WNCN) – South Carolina officers shot and killed a man after he attacked a woman with a machete and a hammer, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a neighbor called deputies stating she could see a woman being assaulted with weapons.

Deputies responded to a residence off of Strange Court in Spartanburg, South Carolina, just after 10:30 p.m. on Friday. When they arrived they immediately saw a woman suffering from injuries and a man armed with a hammer and a machete.

Deputies said they ordered the man, 63-year-old Jimmy Ray Whiteside, to drop his weapons — but he refused — leading to an officer shooting him.

Both Whiteside and the woman were eventually removed from the residence and transported to the hospital. The woman is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries, but Whiteside died at the hospital, officials said.

The State Law Enforcement Division has been notified and will investigate the incident.

WSPA contributed to this article.