SC man saves 7-year-old girl from kidnapping, deputies say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A family in North Charleston is speaking out after the attempted kidnapping of a young girl.​

​

Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a mobile home park in North Charleston.

​

Marllena, 7, had been taken from her home by an unidentified man while she was sleeping.

Marllena’s mother, Ana Garcia, told WCBD the kidnapper busted through a locked door of her mobile home.

He then took the girl and made his way outside of the home.​

Marllena’s cries for help led her stepfather to her and the kidnapper outside.

Her stepfather began to chase the suspect.

​As Marllena’s stepfather closed in, the kidnapper dropped the girl and fled.

The child suffered minor cuts and bruises. ​

​Deputies investigated the area, but the man was gone without a trace.

The family describes the kidnapper as a short male wearing dark clothing.​​

They say they won’t rest easy until he’s found.​​

​

“It’s horrible, I [woke] up in the morning, [and] I thought it was a nightmare,” says Garcia.​

​

Authorities are still working to identify the kidnapper.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.

