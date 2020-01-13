SC man saves 7-year-old girl from kidnapping, deputies say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A family in North Charleston is speaking out after the attempted kidnapping of a young girl.
Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a mobile home park in North Charleston.
Marllena, 7, had been taken from her home by an unidentified man while she was sleeping.
Marllena’s mother, Ana Garcia, told WCBD the kidnapper busted through a locked door of her mobile home.
He then took the girl and made his way outside of the home.
Marllena’s cries for help led her stepfather to her and the kidnapper outside.
Her stepfather began to chase the suspect.
As Marllena’s stepfather closed in, the kidnapper dropped the girl and fled.
The child suffered minor cuts and bruises.
Deputies investigated the area, but the man was gone without a trace.
The family describes the kidnapper as a short male wearing dark clothing.
They say they won’t rest easy until he’s found.
“It’s horrible, I [woke] up in the morning, [and] I thought it was a nightmare,” says Garcia.
Authorities are still working to identify the kidnapper.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Monday, January 13th : World Championship Dancer & an adoptable friend
- Chick-fil-A giving away chicken nuggets for free all month
- Cardi B says she wants to be a politician even though she doesn’t ‘agree with government’
- Fayetteville ranks among top 15 U.S. cities for STD cases, report finds
- Mebane man accused of raping underage girl during period of time from 2017-2019