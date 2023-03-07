YORK, S.C. (WJZY) – A teacher at a York County middle school was charged with assaulting a student, according to the police department.

Mary Long, 32, a York Middle School teacher, was formally charged with third-degree assault and battery on Monday, March 6, 2023.

Mary Long (Courtesy: York Police Department)

According to the incident report, it happened on March 3, 2023, and the juvenile hit said he was ‘play slapping with a friend’ while the students were lining up to go to their next class.

The kids continued to ‘play slap’ after Long told them to stop, and the report continued, stating Long “slapped him [a 13-year-old student] on the right cheek with the back of her left hand and said, ‘how would you like it if someone slapped you?'”

Police say Long turned herself in to authorities Monday.

“The student, in this case, reached out to York Middle School officials on the day of the incident to share what happened between him and Long in the classroom,” Lt. Kevin Hoffman said. “Our investigation, in coordination with the juvenile’s parents and the York School District, revealed that an assault upon the juvenile was committed.”

The case will be tried in the York Municipal Court and has a trial date of March 23, 2023.

York County Schools sent the following statement regarding the incident: