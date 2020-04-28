SC mom accused of driving with 5-year-old girl on hood of car, recording it

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – A Rock Hill mother is facing charges after video surfaced of the woman driving with her 5-year-old daughter on the hood of the car, police say.
The incident was apparently recorded on Monday. Police say they received a video of 26-year-old Thrista Miquisha Johnson driving on the road with her child on the hood of the car. Officers were able to locate Johnson at the Keiger Place Apartments, which is where the video was recorded.
A warrant for unlawful conduct towards a child was issued for Johnson. She turned herself in Tuesday.
According to police, Johnson was driving the car and recording the video.
Police say they have notified the Department of Social Services of the incident. The case remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.
