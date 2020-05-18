COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – A South Carolina mother is facing charges, accused of intentionally harming her 14-month-old child during a car fire on a busy highway.
23-year-old Caylin Allise Watson of Elgin, SC is charged with attempted murder, first-degree arson, third-degree arson, and abuse/infliction of great bodily injury upon a child.
Watson is accused of setting her car on fire while her son was inside. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, while parked on I-126 westbound near mile marker one.
Investigators say the child suffered severe burns all over his body and is in critical condition at the Augusta Burn Center.
Watson was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries before being taken to jail. She’s currently being held at a South Carolina detention center.
Reports state that four bystanders stopped to assist by calling 911 and getting out to help the child.
Watson was immediately detained by responding officers after evidence suggested that the fire may have been intentionally set.
MORE TOP STORIES:
- SC mom accused of intentionally setting car on fire with toddler inside
- Arthur continues early season storm trend, does not necessarily mean active year
- Barr says he doesn’t envision investigations of Biden, Obama
- Churchgoer who tested positive for COVID-19 attends crowded service, potentially exposes 180 others
- Woman critically injured after being struck by dump truck in Fayetteville, police say
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now