FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A former police officer in South Carolina who was arrested in early July asked to see a woman’s breasts during an arrest, according to documents obtained Monday by sister station WBTW.

Documents from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy show Aaron Genwright pulled over at the Dwewy Carter School to adjust the woman’s handcuffs because she was complaining they were too tight.

At that time, the woman asked how she could help herself in the situation. According to the documents, Genwright replied “what’s in it for me?”

The woman offered money, oral sex, sex, and a “threesome,” which Genwright declined, according to the documents. He then asked to see the woman’s breasts instead, to which she complied.

After the woman posted bond, she called law enforcement and filed a complaint. The woman’s name and the charges she was facing have not been released.

There is video evidence of the assault, according to the arrest warrant. Genwright also confessed to the crime, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Genwright was fired Wednesday.