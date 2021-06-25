SC officer resigns after accepting money to dismiss traffic tickets

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the Moncks Corner Police Department recently resigned over misconduct allegations.

Cpl. Randall Scott worked for the department from February 2015 until he resigned in May after it was discovered he was accepting payment for dismissing traffic violation tickets, officials said.

According to Scott’s SC Criminal Justice Academy record, a man was in traffic court on April 22 when he told the courtroom that he had already paid his fine to an officer.

The judge ordered an investigation and Scott admitted to taking money from 10 to 12 people in exchange for having their tickets dismissed, according to authorities.

Scott estimated that he took about $1,200 from people and said he was simply trying to help people get their points reduced or tickets dismissed.

His record – through the SC Criminal Justice Academy – said he resigned due to misconduct on May 6.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating. Cpl. Scott previously worked for the Summerville Police Department.