SC parents face homicide charges in death of baby who had fentanyl in system

LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) – A couple already charged in the death of their baby now faces homicide charges, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Donovan Wright, 27, and Taylor Metz, 31, were arrested June 14 on charges of unlawful neglect of a child.

Their 1-year-old girl had fentanyl in her system when she died at their home on Springvale Road, the coroner determined.

After more getting more evidence and lab results, deputies upgraded their charges to homicide by child abuse.

The couple was arrested back in June and had bonded out of jail. Since their charges were upgraded, the pair turned themselves in to KCSO on July 17.

They’re being held in the Kershaw County Detention Center.

