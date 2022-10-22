ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) — A Georgetown County pastor was arrested for criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas Brackett, 59, is the pastor of Holy Trinity Pentecostal Church in Andrews, according to deputies. He was taken into custody on 11 warrants that included charges of criminal sexual conduct with minors.

The alleged crimes took place in Baltimore, Maryland, where Brackett was a teacher and youth pastor at Tabernacle Christian Church during the 1980s.

He is being held in the Georgetown County Detention Center and will be transferred to Maryland.