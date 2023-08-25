SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — A pilot from South Carolina was killed in a jet crash near Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Thursday night.

Officials from the base confirmed a F/A-18D Hornet went down around 11:54 p.m. in a remote area east of Interstate 15. The crash site was reported to be on government property.

The aircraft was not part of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing but was operating out of MCAS Miramar, according to a news release from the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing from its headquarters in Cherry Point, N.C. Officials have now confirmed it belonged to the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing’s Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron, based in Beaufort, S.C. It was originally reported the plane was based at Cherry Point.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews responded to the crash and worked the downed plane fire until around 6 a.m. Friday, said Mónica Muñoz, media services manager for SDFD. A helicopter also participated in search-and-rescue efforts.

The identity of the pilot will not be released until 24 hours after all next-of-kin notifications have been completed, the Marine Corps said.

“With a heavy heart, our condolences go to the Marine’s family during this time,” a spokesperson for the U.S. Marine Corps stated in a news release Friday.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.