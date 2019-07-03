SC police arrest a couple after finding used syringes in plain view of kids

Kayla Mitchell (left) and Michael Mitchell. (Courtesy of the Moss Justice Center via WBTW)

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – South Carolina police arrested a mother and father after finding uncapped and used syringes in a room with their three children.

Police arrested 23-year-old Kayla Mitchell and 44-year-old Michael Mitchell for three counts of unlawful neglect of a child, among other offenses.

Police responded to Comfort Suites on Old Springdale Road in Rock Hill at about 11 a.m. Monday morning. The hotel staff and a caseworker for the Mitchell family complained to police about Michael Mitchell yelling at Kayla Mitchell, according to a Rock Hill police report. The Mitchell’s three children were staying in the hotel with them.

Police arrested Michael Mitchell for trespassing when he refused to leave the hotel room at the request of officers.

According to a police report, officers noticed the room where the Mitchells were staying was in disarray. While police were looking through the hotel room, they say they noticed multiple uncapped and used syringes in plain view in the bathroom and in the main room. According to the report, police found five doses of Tramadol Hydrochloride inside of Kayla Mitchell’s purse.

DSS took custody of the Mitchell’s three children. Police arrested Kayla Mitchell for unlawful possession of prescription drugs, in addition to three counts of unlawful neglect of a child. Michael Mitchell was additionally charged with three counts of unlawful neglect of a child.

Kayla Mitchell is being held in the York County Detention Center on a $310,000 bond. Michael Mitchell is being held on a $300,000 bond.

