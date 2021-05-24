16-year-old charged in murder of young man, Savannah police say

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) identified a suspect in a May 13 shooting that claimed the life of a 20-year-old man.

Police charged Terry Rucker III, 16, with murder.

According to the SPD, officers responded to the first block of Peach Tree Drive at the Bricktowne Flats around 9:45 p.m. on May 13.

At the scene officers discovered Travis Edwards, 20, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

The SPD says Rucker remains in custody at the Savannah Regional Youth Detention Center.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the SPD Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here.

CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.