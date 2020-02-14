SC police ID second body found in Faye Swetlik case

CAYCE, S.C. (WSPA) – Cayce Department of Public Safety officials identified the body of a man whose death is said to be linked to that of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik after both bodies were found Thursday.

According to Sgt. Evan Antley, the public information officer for Cayce Department of Public Safety, Director Byron Snellgrove located Swetlik’s body Thursday in a wooded area between her home and a nearby auto parts business after their office relocated a critical item of evidence, which then led officers to search that area.

Antley said based on preliminary information they believe that Swetlik’s body had not been in the location for a long time and said a short time later they located a deceased man at a home on Picadilly Square.

Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the man’s body as that of Coty Scott Taylor, 30, who lived at the address on Picadilly Square.

Fisher said an autopsy will be performed possibly on Saturday.

According to Antley, the critical item of evidence found that led to the discovery of Swetlik’s body was found inside a trash can outside of Taylor’s home.

Antley said the two cases are linked at this time and said that Taylor was a neighbor of Swetlik.

According to Antley, Taylor was not related to and was not a friend of Swetlik.

Antley said that Taylor has no criminal history and said he was not known to law enforcement.

“We have no reason to believe that there is an active threat in the Churchill Heights community,” Antley said. “We have no suspect, no arrests, not seeking any persons of interest at this time.”

“This has been a tragic situation for our community and for our department and for everyone who has been following the story. Thanks to the community for tips. Without them we might not be where we are,” Antley said.

Antley said the investigation is ongoing at this time.

Cayce Department of Public Safety officials also released the initial 911 call of Swetlik’s mother calling police to report her daughter was missing.

On the 911 call, Swetlik’s mother told dispatchers that her 6-year-old daughter had been playing outside in the front yard of their home and reported that she had not seen her in an hour.

Swetlik’s mother, who could be heard crying on the call, went on to give a description of her daughter.

LISTEN TO THE FULL 911 CALL BELOW:

