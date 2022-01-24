SC police make arrest in fatal Sunday shooting, ID female victim

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Florence, South Carolina police have a man in custody after a woman was found shot dead at approximately 9:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police Captain Mike Brandt said Duncan Allen Robinson, Jr. is charged with first-degree murder, burglary, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Robinson is being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

Brandt confirmed that one person was killed and that officers obtained a search warrant.

The Florence County Coroner’s Office identified the person killed as 29-year-old Taylor McFadden Robinson, of Florence. The coroner’s office said her body was found in her home.

It happened in the Live Oak Plantation neighborhood near Rice Planters Lane and Veranda Way.

It’s unclear if the victim and the suspect are related or if/how they knew one another.

The investigation remains ongoing.