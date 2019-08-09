SC police: Man accused of exposing himself to 14-year-old girl at library, impersonated deputy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – A 34-year-old man has been arrested after being accused of exposing himself to a teenage girl in public.

Officials with the Columbia Police Department in South Carolina said Brandon Eggleston has been banned from visiting any Richland County public library after being accused of exposing his genitals to a 14-year-old girl. The teenager reported the incident to her mother, who later told employees at the library.

A police bulletin was issued for Eggleston’s arrest on Aug. 6, but Eggleston turned himself in Wednesday night.

In a separate incident, Eggleston was accused of approaching a Columbia Police officer and identifying himself as a courtesy officer at Tamarind Apartments located at 143 Stoneridge Drive. He also identified himself as a deputy for the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Eggleston has been charged with indecent exposure and impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Bond for Eggleston was set at $50,000. He is also required to wear an ankle monitor. Currently, he is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

