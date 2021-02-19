SC police: Man waved gun at DoorDash driver, followed himself on Instagram from her phone

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 28-year-old man remained in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Thursday afternoon after police said he waved a gun at a DoorDash driver after she refused to give him her phone number.

A DoorDash driver was walking to her vehicle at about 5:45 p.m. on Feb. 10 when a truck drove up next to her and a passenger asked for her phone number, according to an incident report. When the woman didn’t give it to him, the passenger — Domain Alexander Nelson, of Saint Stephen — held up a gun and ordered her to give him her phone.

She gave it to him out of fear and he followed himself on Instagram from her account and took her phone number from her phone, according to the report. A gun was on his lap while he had her phone.

Police said Nelson threatened to “mess up” her boyfriend, asked a person who approached during the incident if he smoked marijuana and then waved the gun while telling the man it was a good thing he wasn’t the woman’s boyfriend. He then gave the woman her phone back.

On Wednesday, Conway police picked Nelson up from a detention center in Berkeley County to transport him to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. The incident report did not disclose what charges Nelson was in the Berkeley County detention center for.

He was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center for armed robbery and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person. He had not been given bail and remained in jail, as of Thursday afternoon.