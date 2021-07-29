SC police: Pair held on $1M bond after kidnapping man, forcing him into a trunk, assaulting him

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Police in Laurinburg, South Carolina, have arrested two people after they say they kidnapped a man, forced him to take off his clothes, and assaulted him with brass knuckles.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers spoke to a 31-year-old man who said he had been kidnapped and assaulted, according to police.

The victim said he had been assaulted, forced to strip out of his clothing, and placed in the trunk of a vehicle while on South Caledonia Road in Laurinburg, according to police.

The victim said he was able to escape from the trunk, and fled on foot across East Vance Street toward a convenience store while being pursued by a man with brass knuckles, according to police.

While in the convenience store, the victim said he was assaulted again by the man and forced out of the store and back into the vehicle, according to police.

Once back into the vehicle, the man continued to assault the victim and a woman in the vehicle began striking him with her fist, according to police.

The victim was then thrown from the vehicle with his clothing somewhere near Maxton, and the man and woman took off with the victim’s cellphone, leaving him on the side of the road, according to authorities.

The victim walked to Scotland County Courthouse where he notified police. He was treated for “obvious contusions and abrasions of his face and head area,” according to police.

Detectives were able to identify and arrest Khalil Jackson, 28, and Lanette Timmons, 23, in connection with the incident.

Jackson and Timmons were both charged with two counts of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of felony conspiracy, and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury. Jackson was also charged with assault by strangulation and misdemeanor larceny.

Both Jackson and Timmons are being held at the Scotland County Detention Center, each on a $1,000,000 secured bond.