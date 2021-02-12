SC road rage incident leads to fatal shooting of knife-wielding man, police say

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A man shot and killed another man who had a knife at a Loris gas station in “self-defense” after a road rage incident, according to police.

The person killed was a 34-year-old man from Loris, according to Coroner Robert Edge. The identity of the person is expected to be released Friday. The man died from a gunshot wound.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Speedway at 5370 Broad Street, off Highway 701, according to officials.

Police say it was determined later by detectives that this may have stemmed from a road rage incident.

A truck appeared to pull up to a gas pump with another truck following behind, police said. The first truck stopped at the pump and the second truck stopped behind the first one.

A male got out of the second truck with what appeared to be a knife and approached the driver of the first truck.

The male with the knife opened the door of the first truck and the driver fired one shot in self-defense, according to police.

Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

The scene is clear as of 8:20 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-756-4000 and ask for Detective Stevens.