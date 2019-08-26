SC sheriff’s office releases video showing armed 16-year-old girl shot by deputy

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Body camera video and 911 calls have been released, showing what led to a 16-year-old girl being shot by a Greenville County deputy.

We previously reported the teenager’s mother called 911 on July 11 to report her daughter was armed with a knife at a home on Banner Drive.

The mother can be heard in the 911 call telling a dispatcher that her daughter was threatening to hurt her.

Deputies say they later found the armed subject on Page Drive near White Horse Road.

The body camera video shows the teen at the location behind a concrete barrier and a road closure sign.

Deputies negotiated for several minutes with the teen not to harm herself and instructed her not to pick up her knife on the ground.

Video later shows the teen moving towards deputies with the knife in hand.

A deputy deployed a taser, but officials say it had little effect due to a “poor probe connection.”

One shot was fired as the teen continued moving towards deputies, the video shows. She fell to the ground and can be heard yelling in the video.

No deputies were injured and the knife was confiscated as evidence.

The 16-year-old, whose name has not been released, was charged with assault and battery and attempted murder on officers after being treated at a hospital.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials say that their office, SLED, and the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office are continuing to investigate the incident and whether the deputy’s actions were lawful.

WARNING: This video contains graphic content:

