SC teacher fired after ‘inexcusable’ Facebook post

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A Florence 1 Schools teacher is “no longer employed” after what the district calls an “inexcusable” Facebook post.
The district says it doesn’t tolerate hate or racism. In a statement to the community written by Superintendent Richard O’Malley on Thursday, he says administrators were notified of an inexcusable public Facebook post made by a teacher on their personal page.
“Upon learning about this post, administrators took immediate action,” O’Malley wrote. “I am disgusted and disappointed by the content of this post, especially one made by an educator.”
O’Malley said while many people in the Florence 1 Schools community saw the post, it does not represent the values of Florence 1 Schools nor its employees.
“We do not tolerate hate or racism of any kind within our community,” O’Malley assured.
After meeting with the teacher and discussing the issue, O’Mally said the person is no longer employed by Florence 1 Schools.
