SC teen accused of taping cellphone to ceiling, watching woman shower

Shower (Photo: Pixabay)

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) - A teen from Conway has been arrested for voyeurism after a phone was found in a shower.

A police report from the Horry County Police Department says a 15-year-old male has been arrested after a 21-year-old female found a phone taped to the ceiling of a shower.

According to the release, HCPD officers was called to the Conway Police Department around 10:30 p.m. on Friday in reference to a subject watching a victim in the bathroom while showering.

The victim told officers she was in the shower when she looked up and noticed a phone taped to the ceiling. The victim stated the phone was recording and she took a photo of were the phone was at. She also said she took the phone down and that there was an app that would allow the teen to watch her.

The victim said the teen texted her about dropping any charges, the report also says.

The teen told police he taped the phone to the ceiling of the shower to listen to music while he was in the shower. He was taken to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center to be transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

No other information on the suspect is available.