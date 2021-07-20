SC water park cuts hours due to staffing shortage

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Neptune Island Waterpark will be modifying its hours of operation on weekdays for the remainder of the season due to a staffing shortage, especially as students leave to return to school.

“Neptune Island is the largest employer of high-school and college-aged staff in the Pee Dee Region, and as such strives to maintain a positive work environment for new employees entering the workforce,” said Lauren Baker, director of tourism and communications for Hartsville. Neptune Island is owned and operated by the City of Hartsville.

“As Neptune Island navigates through this staffing shortage and record numbers of visitors this season, we ask for patience and kindness from guests,” the city posted in its announcement on Tuesday

Effective July 26, the park will be open Sunday-Friday 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Season pass holders may continue to enter the park 15 minutes early on Saturdays, Sundays, and Labor Day. They will also be able to enter one hour early at 11 a.m. for the final Mermaid Monday of the season on July 26.

“Our crew members work hard each day to provide the best experience for you and your family. A little grace goes a long way towards the youth that help to make operating this park possible,” Baker said.

Safety protocols remain in place as Neptune Island closes out the 2021 season. Guests will continue to join a “Virtual Line” to enter the park and remain in their vehicles until it is their turn to safely enter the park. This allows guests and crew the ability to distance themselves and safely interact.