SC woman arrested after giving birth to baby that tested positive for cocaine, opiates, methadone

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) – Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 37-year-old woman who gave birth to a baby that tested positive for several drugs.

Amanda Nicole Herz, of Dalzell, South Carolina, was arrested on Jan. 28 after officials issued a warrant for her arrest on Jan. 27.

Herz is being charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

Officials say that she gave birth to a baby boy on Jan. 14 and that boy tested positive for opiates, methadone, and cocaine.

