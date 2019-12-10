SC woman charged in 2-year-old’s death released on bond

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) – A Dillon woman who is charged in connection to the death of her 2-year-old child has been released on bond.

According to the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Okedia Colvin, 33, of Dillon, was released on bond Monday morning.

A judge determined she is not a flight risk and not a danger to the community as she has no criminal record and she doesn’t have custody of her other children.

She is charged with homicide by child abuse and/or neglect after SLED accused her of not seeking proper medical attention for her son’s malfunctioning feeding tube.

Her family says she would never do anything to hurt her children.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now