SC woman charged with DUI in crash that killed teen girl

Around the South

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been charged with driving under the influence following a deadly car crash in Adams Run.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-car crash on Sugar Hill Road the night of April where they located 36-year-old Tyesha Jenkins and a passenger, who died in the crash.

Jenkins was arrested on Friday. She is charged with reckless homicide and felony driving under the influence. Her bond totaled $85,000.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said 16-year-old Qwantasia Jenkins died from blunt force injuries she sustained in the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories