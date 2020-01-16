SC woman credits Alexa for stopping sex assault after man forced his way into home

INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway in Inman after a woman living there says a man forced his way into her home and attempted to sexually assault her.

Family members of that victim told 7 News, it was an unlikely source that stepped in to help.

An Alexa device is being called a lifesaver by a local woman.

We’re not showing you who she is in order to protect her daughter who she says was the victim of a terrifying situation.

“She is afraid to go out the door,” said the victim’s Mother.

She told 7 News her daughter was approached by a man outside her home, asking for a quote from the family business. But she says things quickly got out of hand.

“He pushed her in, pushed her over the ottoman. She bounced off the ottoman, landed between the ottoman and the couch and then [he] just started trying to rip her clothes off and she just amazingly said, ‘Alexa call 911’,” the mother said.

It was the call for help that the victim said scared away the man and this mom told us it’s a good thing he didn’t hang around for a second longer

“If it would have been five more seconds, he would have heard Alexa say, ‘You’re not registered for the police,'” the mother told 7 News.

Now the healing process begins for this woman’s daughter who she said is traumatized and scared because the man who they claim did this, is still on the loose.

“She is a good mom and the area of the neighborhood has always been pretty safe. Just want everyone to be careful,” said the mother.

Police said there is no threat to the public and they are investigating the case.

A police report says the victim does not know the suspect in this case. The victim believes the suspect was driving a gold or silver Toyota Camry with a blue door.

