SC woman sentenced after DUI crash that killed her 3-year-old daughter

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Loris woman will serve at least a decade in prison after pleading guilty to charges related to the 2020 death of her daughter.

Heather Boyd, 24, has been sentenced to four years in prison on a driving under the influence charge, and 12 years — which was suspended to six years — along with four years of probation for a felony DUI with great bodily injury charge, according to an announcement from Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

Boyd’s 3-year-old daughter, Allura Rose Blacknell, was killed, and two people in the other vehicle were seriously injured.

The sentences will run consecutively. Boyd must serve at least 85% of the time because of the felony DUI with death charge, which carries a sentence of between one to 25 years in federal prison. If she has any violations while on supervised release, she could face serving an additional six years in prison.

Boyd’s vehicle crashed head-on into another in Jan. 2020 on Secondary Highway 66 near Loris, according to the announcement.

Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the girl killed in the crash was placed in an improper car seat.