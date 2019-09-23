School board approves #MAGA ad on football scoreboard

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (CNN NEWSOURCE) — A sign on a high school football scoreboard in Alabama is causing a bit of a stir.

It says “Go Trump #MAGA.”

A push to have it taken down has failed.

It’s a time honored tradition — local businesses financing advertisements at local school ball fields.

Some owners put their business names and contact numbers on signs — but at East Limestone High School — the owner of Veep Electrical added an extra phrase to his — in honor of President Donald Trump.

“There’s been nothing but nonsense, and people out there decrying his election,” Veep Electrical owner Skip Van Pamel said. “So I thought that a show of support for the president was what was needed.”

Some questioned whether a sign with a political message should be allowed on school grounds.

“We don’t believe that either party should have signs in schools, endorsing candidates or endorsing political parties,” Ken Hines of Limestone County Democrats said.

The Limestone County School Board sought legal counsel regarding the sign.

The policy is that political signs may not be placed on school property, but the board has the final say.

They ultimately deemed the sign acceptable.

“It would be an affront to logic to say that ‘Go Trump #MAGA’ is not a political sign,” Hines said.

“I could see if there was some kind of maybe negative message of any kind up there,” Van Pamel said. I believe that would be a violation of policy.”

Pamel said his motive was clear.

“I support the president, I voted for him,” he said. “But there’s no hidden agenda behind it.”

“I admire him for it,” Hines said. “I just don’t think the school board made the right decision. Using the school as a forum for his political position.”

