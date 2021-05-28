‘Scotty save us’: Mysterious signs around Myrtle Beach a mystery no more

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — If you live in the Myrtle Beach area, you’ve probably seen hand painted signs with a variation of the words “Scotty Save Us” written across the front.

But, who is Scotty, and what is he saving us from?

The signs started showing up along Highway 501 a little over a month ago, and left people scratching their heads with curiosity. Many people took to social media asking about their mysterious origin, some even guessed it could be ominous.

The truth, however, is much less exciting. They are campaign signs for Scotty Walker, a Republican who is running for the U.S. House of Representatives District 7 seat. Originally from Camden, Walker recently moved back to the area to campaign for Tom Rice’s congressional seat.

“I haven’t counted them, but there are certainly not more than 20,” Walker said. “They seem to disappear, and that’s ok. They don’t cost very much money. I am blessed that I have this medium to speak to the people with.”

His signs are all homemade and Walker said the “Scotty Save Us” message has a specific meaning.

“‘Scotty Save Us’ are my signs which convey a message to the good people of South Carolina that our freedom is not safe,” Walker said. “Our freedoms have been taken away from us and it is going to require somebody — like me — to get our freedoms back.”

Walker makes all of his signs alone. He says it allows people to know the signs are intentional and each expresses a personalized message.

“I make the signs myself, because it’s part of my psyche,” Walker said. “It’s part of how I think about things, reality. And it translates into the signs. That way I can change the look of the signs. If I have new information I can change the message on the signs. That’s why I like to do it by myself. They’re totally unique and I want people to know that those signs were made by me, by hand and they’re there for a reason.”

Word of Walker’s campaign signs has traveled past local circles, reaching the attention of state officials as well.

“I met up with Governor McMaster at the Carolina Cup in Camden on Saturday, and he was very gracious,” Walker said. “He knew about Scotty signs. So, you know, it’s been a blessing. I’m so lucky. I am so Thankful that God has blessed me this way.”

While a little unorthodox, Walker’s signs certainly have gathered attention, getting people asking, “Who’s Scotty?”