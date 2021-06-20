Search continues for missing girl Summer Wells; helicopters scour area in Tenn.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ground search crews continue to work Saturday night in hopes that one more lead may be the last in the hunt for missing Rogersville 5-year-old Summer Wells.

News Channel 11 staff on the scene documented full ground crews working under cover of darkness near the Wells’ Ben Hill Road residence.

Responders were seen combing the field with personal flashlights and the help of an overhead helicopter Saturday around midnight.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) public information officer Leslie Earhart told News Channel 11 that teams intend to follow up on every credible lead until Summer is found.

Summer Utah-Moon Wells went missing on Tuesday around 6:30 p.m., and has been the subject of an AMBER Alert since early Wednesday morning.

The TBI AMBER Alert reports Summer’s appearance as follows:

Age: 5

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue

Height: 3′

Weight: 40 lbs.

NCIC: M476287498

Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee

Missing Since: June 15, 2021

Anyone with information regarding Wells’ whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.