AVALON, S.C. (WBTW) — A security guard was shot Saturday evening while trying to stop an argument between neighbors in the Avalon community of Carolina Forest, according to the company.

Phoenix Security Guard Lt. Ricky Wise was trying to break up an argument on Birnamwood Court when the suspect took his body camera and went inside, officials said. While inside, Wise called Horry County police to help get the body camera.

The suspect returned outside and pointed a shotgun at a neighbor, according to the company. Wise pulled his gun and ordered the suspect to drop the weapon, but the suspect fired at least eight shots at the guard, hitting him in the face and back of the head.

At some point during the incident, Wise returned fire at the suspect and hit him three times, according to the company.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for emergency surgery, the company said. Wise was also taken to a hospital but is expected to have a “quick and full” recovery.

The company said Wise was wearing his glasses instead of contacts because the pollen was bothering his eyes, and they believe that saved him from serious eye damage.

No other details were immediately available.