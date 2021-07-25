SEE IT: 2 cars speed down one-way Virginia street while exchanging gunfire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Moss Side Avenue in the city’s north side.

Security camera footage from resident Mark Emory captured the sound of gunfire and two vehicles speeding down the one-way street in the opposite direction.

Richmond Police say officers arrived to the scene and collected evidence and suspect vehicle information. So far, no injuries or damage to property have been reported.

Emory has lived in the Northside for 20 years, and in the last seven to eight years, he said things had been peaceful. He said Saturday’s incident was sad.

“I was upstairs reading and heard gunfire, which doesn’t happen around here very often anymore. And, cars speeding down the road. I caught it on camera,” he said. “Police officer came up to my door, I showed her the footage. It’s not good.”

Here is camera footage of the incident:

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.