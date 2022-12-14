FORT MILL, S.C. (WJZY) — A fallen highway sign caused big headaches for drivers on southbound Interstate-77 in Fort Mill Tuesday afternoon.

The two right lanes of I-77 South on the South Carolina side of the Carolinas border were closed around 12 p.m., Dec. 13, near Exit 90 at Carowinds Boulevard in Fort Mill, the South Carolina Department of Transportation said.

SC DOT cameras showed a large highway sign blocking lanes of the interstate for several hours.

South Carolina Highway Patrol reports that the sign came down as a result of a semi that had a load that struck the sign. A vehicle behind the truck was struck by the sign after it fell, however, no one was injured. The truck was operated by Superior Cranes, troopers said.

Roadways were fully reopened and the sign was cleared after 4 p.m.